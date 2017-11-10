Naders advance with 42-35 win over Picayune

Area playoff scores

Laurel 42, Picayune 35

Stone 24, West Jones 14

Hattiesburg 50, South Jones 0

Bay Springs 34, Pisgah 14

Taylorsville 24, Perry Central 14

Collins 25, Heidelberg 20

Ole Brook 39, Wayne County 33

The Laurel Golden Tornadoes were the only Free State team left standing in the prep football playoffs after defeating Picayune 42-35 in Pearl River County.

The Naders (8-4) advanced in the Class 5A state playoffs and will meet Ole Brook — a 39-33 winner over Wayne County — on Friday night. Picayune ends the season at 9-3.

Running back Zias Perryman had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Naders. Picayune had the ball late in the fourth quarter trailing by a touchdown but fumbled and Laurel recovered to seal the victory.

The Tornadoes suffered a 42-35 setback to Ole Brook on Sept. 29 in Brookhaven. The Panthers have won 11 straight games after a 23-3 opening-game loss to Class 6A power Pearl.

West Jones was eliminated from the Class 5A state playoffs on Friday night after building a 14-0 lead. It was Stone’s first playoff win since 1991.

Peyton Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes to Garrick Randolph as WJ built a 14-0 lead late into the third quarter. After their second TD connection — a 7-yarder — Stone’s Jade Woodward returned the kick to the West Jones’ 3-yard line.

` Two plays later, Kentrell McCray scored on a 3-yard run to get Stone to within 14-7.

Stone got to within 14-10 on a Dawson Cudd 26-yard field goal. The Tomcats (8-4) then onside kicked, recovered and scored on a 17-yard TD run by Trey Arrington to take a 17-14 lead.

The Tomcats intercepted a pass and returned it for the final score with about two minutes to play to ice the game.

Hattiesburg 50, South Jones 0

South Jones’ best season of the decade came to a screeching halt at Hattiesburg Friday night in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The undefeated Tigers (12-0) devoured the Braves, 50-0, behind a big performance by quarterback Jarod Conner. The junior threw three touchdowns to three different receivers and ran for two TDs to lead his team, which scored 21 in the first half and 22 in the third quarter. The Tigers attempted an onside kick with a 36-0 lead and after their last TD of the period, they tacked on a two-point conversion. Fabian Franklin had 109 yards on six carries, including a 81-yard TD for the final score in the fourth quarter.

South Jones punter Andrew Howard forced the home team to start inside their own 10-yard line three times, but that didn’t matter to the high-powered Hattiesburg offense, which has been averaging 50 points per game.

It was the first time this season that South Jones was shut out and it was the first shutout for the Tigers’ defense.

The Braves finished 8-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

“I’m very proud of these seniors,” fourth-year SJ coach Cory Reynolds said. “They’ve been a fun group to coach.”