Naders complete amazing comeback

Area playoff scores

Class 5A

Laurel 26, Ole Brook 22

Hattiesburg 49, Stone 9

Class 2A

Taylorsville 49, North Forrest 14

Collins 22, Bay Springs 8

Class 1A

Nanih Waiya 42, Stringer 18

When Brookhaven scored on a touchdown pass to take a 22-14 lead over Laurel with 3:47 to play in the fourth quarter, an eerie November silence came over R. H. Watkins Stadium.

In 227 seconds, the Bricks turned into a madhouse as the Naders scored two touchdowns in the last 1:37 of the fourth quarter for a dramatic 26-22 victory over Ole Brook, which came into the game riding an 11-game winning streak.

Zias Perryman barreled in from 12 yards out with 8 seconds to play to put the cap on the victory that will send the Naders into their fifth straight South State championship game on Friday night at Hattiesburg.

The Tigers are 13-0 and coming off a 49-9 victory over Stone on Friday. In the second game of the year, the Tigers defeated Laurel 20-14 Between the Bricks.

To get there, though, Laurel had to come back from an eight point deficit. Down 22-14 with just over 3 minutes to play. Michael Terrell highlighted the drive with a 20-yard run and quarterback Xavier Evans found Melyjah Windham in the end zone for a touchdown. The two-point conversion pass was dropped in the end zone and the Naders trailed 22-20.

DeMark Smith then recovered an onside kick with 1:29 to play and the Naders drove briskly down the field where Perryman put the stamp on the comeback. Smith gave Laurel its first points of the night when he recovered a fumble and raced 36 yards for a 7-6 Laurel lead in the second quarter.

Berryman had a 12-yard TD run in the third quarter as Laurel built a 14-6 lead.