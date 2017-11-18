Tigers take down Bay Springs in fourth

BAY SPRINGS – Bay Springs and Collins traded punches for three quarters before the Tigers tacked on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to nail down a 22-8 win to advance in the Class 2A playoffs.

Danny Blanks scored from a yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score. He went under the pile on the goal line, and after the ball came loose, the Bulldogs came up signaling that they had it and Collins players signaled it was a TD. After a conference of a minute or so, the official raised his arms, saying it was a score, which set off Bay Springs coach Dan Brady and got him flagged.

Two minutes later, Collins QB Hershey McLaurin threw a 76-yard TD pass to Cyril Graves, who came down with the jump ball and ran to the end zone.

The Bulldogs drove down the field and QB Adrian Cole threw 33 yards for Jaccorrio Ducksworth in the end zone, but the apparent TD was called back because of an illegal man downfield.

Six plays later, the Bulldogs had third-and-1 from the Collins’ 2-yard line, but a personal foul call pushed them back to the 17 and Cole’s pass fell incomplete.

Jamarious Hosey scored Bay Springs’ lone TD on a 5-yard run late in the third quarter, then Cole tied it at 8 with a two-point run.

The Tigers broke the ice with McLaurin’s 22-yard TD toss to Zyrion Thompson then a two-pointer from Markel McLaurin to Thompson, to cap their opening drive of the second half.

Coach Eric Booth’s Tigers improve to 12-2 and will take on Taylorsville in the next round.

The Bulldogs finish at 8-6.