Laurel Leader-Call / Featured / Major bust yields almost $1 million in illegal drugs, cripples local dealers

Major bust yields almost $1 million in illegal drugs, cripples local dealers Posted on No Responses On Wednesday, November 15th, 2017 the Jones County Sheriff’s Department made a significant narcotics arrest and recovery. Jermaine Antonio “Tony”…read more You must login to view this post.

Some of the drugs that were found by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in Tony Newell’s vehicle after a traffic stop on Highway 28 near Soso.