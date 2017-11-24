Hattiesburg advances to 5A title game over Laurel

Championship schedule

Games at Ole Miss

Friday, 11 a.m.: Class 1A, Simmons vs. Nanih Waiya

Friday 3 p.m.: Class 2A, Winona vs. Taylorsville

Friday, 7 p.m.: Class 6A, Starkville vs. Pearl

Saturday, 11 a.m.: Class 3A, Yazoo County vs. Jefferson Davis

Saturday, 3 p.m.: Class 4A, Noxubee County vs. East Central

Saturday, 7 p.m.: Class 5A, West Point vs. Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG — Laurel’s improbable run through the Class 5A playoffs ended on a bitterly cold Friday night with a 33-22 loss to Hattiesburg in front of an estimated 9,000 fans at D.I. Patrick Stadium.

The Tigers (14-0) advanced to the state title game against 14-0 West Point, the defending Class 5A champs, next Saturday at 7 p.m. The loss ended the Naders’ season at 9-5. It was their fifth straight trip to the South State championship game.

Jarod Conner threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Drexlan Allen scored two touchdowns for Hattiesburg, which held a 12-3 lead at halftime. The Tigers increased the lead to 20-3 late in the third quarter, but Laurel didn’t go away.

Running back Zias Perryman scored with 2:05 to play in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 20-10. The teams each scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The last LHS TD came on an 11-yard TD pass from Sinclair Ulmer to Juan Nelson with 1:10 to play to cut the deficit to 33-22. The Naders recovered an onside kick and drove deep into Hattiesburg territory, but a fourth-down pass into the end zone fell to the turf to end the game.

Nelson caught two TDs for Laurel and Juan Lechuga kicked a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Taylorsville 48, Collins 32