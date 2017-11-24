Kawaskaki
Laurel coach Todd Breland talks to his team after a 33-22 loss to Hattiesburg. (Photo by Mark Thornton)

Hattiesburg advances to 5A title game over Laurel

Sean Murphy Posted on No Responses

Championship schedule

Games at Ole Miss

Friday, 11 a.m.: Class 1A, Simmons vs. Nanih Waiya

Friday 3 p.m.: Class 2A, Winona vs. Taylorsville

Friday, 7 p.m.: Class 6A, Starkville vs. Pearl

Saturday, 11 a.m.: Class 3A, Yazoo County vs. Jefferson Davis

Saturday, 3 p.m.: Class 4A, Noxubee County vs. East Central

Saturday, 7 p.m.: Class 5A, West Point vs. Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG — Laurel’s improbable run through the Class 5A playoffs ended on a bitterly cold Friday night with a 33-22 loss to Hattiesburg in front of an estimated 9,000 fans at D.I. Patrick Stadium.

The Tigers (14-0) advanced to the state title game against 14-0 West Point, the defending Class 5A champs, next Saturday at 7 p.m. The loss ended the Naders’ season at 9-5. It was their fifth straight trip to the South State championship game.

Jarod Conner threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Drexlan Allen scored two touchdowns for Hattiesburg, which held a 12-3 lead at halftime. The Tigers increased the lead to 20-3 late in the third quarter, but Laurel didn’t go away.

Running back Zias Perryman scored with 2:05 to play in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 20-10. The teams each scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The last LHS TD came on an 11-yard TD pass from Sinclair Ulmer to Juan Nelson with 1:10 to play to cut the deficit to 33-22. The Naders recovered an onside kick and drove deep into Hattiesburg territory, but a fourth-down pass into the end zone fell to the turf to end the game.

Nelson caught two TDs for Laurel and Juan Lechuga kicked a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Taylorsville 48, Collins 32

The Taylorsville Tartars (14-1) are back in the state championship game. Taylorsville will play Winona at 3 p.m. Friday in Oxford in the MHSAA 2A state championship football game. This is the Tartars’ first appearance in the state championship since a 25-22 loss to West Bolivar in 2007. Collins’ (12-3) winning streak of 12 straight games ended tonight.
Ty Keyes ran for one score and threw for four more to lead the winners. He hit Latreal Jones on passes of 71, 9, and 73 yards and also hit Malik Strickland on a 73- yarder. Ty Roberts scored twice on runs of 9 and 52 yards. Hershey McLaurin led Collins, as he passed for four first half touchdowns. He hit Markel McLaurin and Tavarian McCullum each twice for scores.
Taylorsville fell behind early but came back to lead 14-6 after the first period. THS was leading early in the second period, 21-12, but Collins rallied to lead 26-21 at intermission. Taylorsville took control of the game with less than five minutes to go in the third period as they scored twice to lead 35-26 entering the final 12 minutes. The Tartars upped that lead to 41-26 at the 10:48 mark, and then the teams exchanged scores.
“I have to give a lot of the credit to my coordinators Mason Grissom and Mitch Evans. They made some key adjustments at halftime. Collins made some great athletic plays in the first half, and they made us change our plans,” said Tartars head coach Chuck Robertson.

Write a Reply or Comment