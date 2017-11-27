Taylorsville moves on, Laurel moves out of prep playoffs

HATTIESBURG — One team from the Leader-Call coverage area advanced to play for a state football championship.

The Taylorsville Tartars, with a record of 14 wins and 1 loss, defeated Collins High School, 48-32, to win the Class 2A South State championship in Taylorsville.

The Tartars are scheduled to play Winona on Friday at 3 p.m. at Ole Miss’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the winner hoisting the gold ball as champions.

“We knew going into the game whoever makes the least mistakes wins the game, and that’s what happened. The best team won tonight,” Collins head coach Eric Booth said following his team’s loss.

The Laurel Golden Tornadoes were seeking their third trip to the state championship in the last four years, but were defeated by the Hattiesburg High Tigers, 33-22, in Hattiesburg.

The loss ended Laurel’s season at nine wins and five losses.

Hattiesburg advanced to play for the Class 5A state championship against West Point, the team that defeated Laurel last season in the championship game.

Laurel trailed most of the game, but was able to get the deficit down to 10 points in the third quarter, but the Tigers proved to be too strong.

“Congratulations to Hattiesburg,” Laurel coach Todd Breland said. “Tony (Vance) has got them ready and they did a very good job tonight.”

The six-classification, two-day state championships will be played starting Friday at 11 a.m. and conclude with Saturday night’s Class 5A game. The schedule is:

Friday

11 a.m.: Class 1A, Simmons vs. Nanih Waiya

3 p.m.: Class 2A, Winona vs. Taylorsville

7 p.m.: Class 6A, Starkville vs. Pearl

Saturday

11 a.m.: Class 3A, Yazoo Co. vs. Jefferson Davis

3 p.m.: Class 4A, Noxubee County vs. East Central

7 p.m.: Class 5A, West Point vs. Hattiesburg