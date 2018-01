SUMMERLAND TWISTER? Mark Thornton Posted on No Responses Mother, 2 sons OK after harrowing weather destroys home • Kayla Turner’s younger son was watching Mickey Mouse on TV…read more You must login to view this post.

Kayla Turner with 3-year-old son Tate in the back yard of the residence they were in before it got knocked over and its contents were blown all across the family’s 200-acre spread near Summerland Road. (Photo by Mark Thornton)