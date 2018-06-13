NEJ soccer star signs with JCJC

Northeast Jones standout Malachi Harrison signed to play soccer for the Jones County Junior College Bobcats. The star soccer player and kicker/safety for the Tigers’ football team is the son of Timothy and Valerie Harrison of the Powers community, who are pictured seated with him. Standing, from left, are his sister Izzy Harrison, NEJ assistant soccer coach Casey Stroo, NEJ Athletics Director Keith Braddock, NEJ Principal Dr. Jennifer Lowery, NEJ head soccer coach Matt Reid and cousin Katelynn Perry.