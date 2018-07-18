Ulmer’s confidence overflowing for 2020

You must login to view this post.'; } ?>

When the calendar creeps toward this time each summer, visions of young boys and girls playing baseball at the Sportsplex at the annual Dixie Youth World Series are clear.

Laurel has hosted the 11-state event three times — 2009, 2013 and 2016 — with the last one featuring world series in five different age groups, a feat that had never been accomplished.

Reviews each year have gotten better and better. The fields are immaculate, thanks to the hard work of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. The press boxes are large and plentiful. Concession stands, joined by plenty of vendors, provide those in attendance with myriad culinary choices.

In short, bringing the Dixie Youth World Series here to Laurel is a big deal. A really big deal.

So, city residents should be heartened by rec director Elvin Ulmer’s confidence when asked about Laurel’s chance to get the 2020 DYWS.

“We got this,” Ulmer said.

A decision is expected sometime during or immediately following this year’s Dixie Youth World Series in North Carolina, which ends in mid-August. It will be during that time bids will be accepted and a presentation by officials from all of the cities vying for this event will be given. Ulmer has done this many times — and his batting average is very good.

Each DYWS will bring in 11 out-of-town teams, from as far away as Virginia. Each team has 12 players and several coaches — and plenty of family members who will be coming to Laurel for the event. They will spend money in our stores, eat at our restaurants and spend the night in our hotels.

This year’s event also will be different because of the fact that the HGTV show “Home Town” had not yet become the national hit it is now. People want to come to Laurel. They want to walk the avenues, eat at our unique restaurants and visit the myriad shops in both downtown and along the city’s commercial artery — Highway 15 North, or 16th Avenue to locals. Laurel is even more attractive as a host city now.

We expect the official announcement in about a month. Then the preparations will begin. This is a big deal that takes an incredible amount of planning.

But with a veteran skipper like Ulmer running things, there is no doubt that it will be done right and it will be done well.

We also will bet a sawbuck that 2020 will not be the last Dixie Youth World Series in Laurel, either.