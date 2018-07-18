You must login to view this post.'; } ?>

Recently, we celebrated July Fourth which is also called “Independence Day.” That is the day that the Declaration of Independence was signed making us an independent nation. Our forefathers founded our country on Christian values and principles. However, we are no longer a Christian nation. Some people think we can do fine without God. We have taken Him out of our government, schools, etc. Leaving Jesus out of our society is not the solution.

We are so thankful for the soldiers who fought and gave us the freedom we enjoy today. We love having our own independence. At the same time, we must ALWAYS REMEMBER our dependence on the Lord.