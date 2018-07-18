Ellisville businessman talked to mayor about Senne’s shelter idea

You must login to view this post.'; } ?>

The president of Southern Cross Animal Rescue denies claims that anyone from her organization tried to discourage Mary Ellen Senne from opening an animal shelter in Ellisville.

“We have helped every other rescue that has formed since SCAR started,” Heather Williams of SCAR said, citing three area organizations that have opened in recent years — SWARM in Ellisville, WAR in Waynesnoro and the now-defunct ART.

SCAR officials helped all of those rescue shelters complete their 501(c)(3) paperwork, file as a charity with the state, and also taught them correct vaccine and sanitation protocols and helped them get started with transport programs, among other things, Williams said. She said SCAR officials have also helped countless independent rescuers.

Senne claimed that SCAR was retaliating against her for planning to open a shelter in Ellisville. The city pays SCAR to house dogs since Ellisville has no animal shelter.

“The SCAR lady just came out three weeks ago and said, ‘Please don’t build a shelter, it’s going to stop our revenue stream,’” Senne told local media as she was being escorted from the Jones County Adult Detention Center to Justice Court for her initial hearing on Monday.

Williams said that allegation is false.

“For her to say that we discouraged her is absolutely false and goes against our track record of always reaching out and supporting those who are trying to make a difference,” Williams said. “I asked several Ellisville officials if they had ever heard of David or Mary Ellen Senne and they all said no. So, if she had intentions such as that, she never shared them with anyone that I am aware of.”

Ellisville businessman Mike Carpenter said Senne talked to him “two or three months ago” and asked him to set up a meeting with the mayor to talk about building an animal shelter for the city.

“She said she wanted to leave something, to contribute to Ellisville,” Carpenter said. “She said she wanted to pay for the land, the building, the air-conditioning … she said it wouldn’t cost the city anything, she’d pay 100 percent.”

Carpenter said he called Mayor Lynn Buckhaults to set up a meeting.

“(Buckhaults) told me they had been talking about a shelter already, and they’d like to meet and discuss it with the board,” Carpenter said. “He said he was going to get back with me … I don’t know why it never transpired, but a meeting was supposed to take place.”

Carpenter said he worked on the Sennes’ 161-acre property several times in the nine years they lived there. He never saw inside any of the six structures where animals were being housed, he said, but he did see her caring for the animals.

“She would be washing linens and sheets and hanging them out to dry every day, and me and my employees would see her walking dogs every day, even in the rain,” he said.

Carpenter said there was “no way” she would hurt an animal or a person.

“Every animal she got, there was something wrong with, so no one else wanted to adopt,” he said. “She adopted them to keep them from being put to sleep. I don’t know why (the rescue organizations) didn’t ask if they could help her instead of tearing them down. It seems like to me, the moral, right thing to do would be to offer help.”