Fighting the good fight against library bandits

With one click of a button, I can have anything I want delivered to my front door in two days for prices you cannot find anywhere?

But when I found a book I had been wanting to read, I wanted something different. I wanted a library card.

Yes, I am 44 years old without a library card.

Ah, the library, where they give you books and movies on the promise of you returning them. Fines and fees are so minimal that if it takes you a couple extra days to finish Stephen King’s latest, it is a reasonable penalty.

Obviously the trust system is working because the library is still in operation and the shelves are stocked.

A library card, sadly, has never meant that much to me. Growing up, I preferred reading newspapers to books. I only went to a library on book-report week or to check the microfilm to see what happened the day I was born.

I can’t recall ever having a library card in my years in Vicksburg, the timing of which coincided with the Internet revolution.

I am a simple man who believes in brevity. Convenience has made my life easier, no doubt.

On so many levels, the internet makes me sick, knowing that it really could be the downfall of society. Has the rapture begun via social media? Look what it does to people. But commerce on that same internet has made all of our lives easier. That notion makes small, mom-and-pop stores livid, and they have a point. But for everyone, it is a good thing.

Just think if this were 30 years ago and your car has broken down. Mechanic finds the part, which is not easy to come by. It takes weeks to find one, have it shipped and get the car fixed. Same thing happens today, that part is on an airplane within hours.

I could have so easily bought this book — $10.31 delivered to my door in two days.

But I wanted a library card.

Monday morning on my way to Ellisville, I stopped at the Laurel branch, walked in and was greeted warmly. A second woman, older, smiled.

Since my first day in Jones County, my face has accompanied this column. The chins have varied and the glasses are different, but let’s just say I won’t be robbing any banks in the future. My stature and the fact that my picture is in the paper every Thursday — twice — make me easily recognizable.

With glee, I told the young lady my desire to get a library card. A quick check to see if I had ever had one there — no.

She asked to see my driver’s license.

Sure, I said, pulling it from my wallet.

The license had my name, address and all of my physical features with a photo. It was me.

The second lady grinned with a look that she knew who I was, whether she liked me or loathed me really didn’t matter, I deal with both.

Do you have a piece of mail?

Say what?

“We have to verify that this address is current,” she said pointing to my driver’s license.

There was a time in my life when I would have had 200 pieces of mail in my car. I would have had 15 empty beer cans, dog leashes, blankets, coolers, D.B. Cooper and Kit-Kat wrappers, too. There was a time I could have pulled out a two-year-old credit card bill and records from my last dental appointment.

Times have changed, though. Marriage does that. No one will be eating strawberries off the floor mats and there is a lot of dog hair hidden in plain sight, but the car is mostly litter free.

And speaking of mail, I don’t get any mail. Seriously. No mail. A guy named Leon Harris, who lived in my house some time before us, gets much more mail than I do. I could have brought this nice young lady stacks of Leon’s mail, but would have been thwarted in my effort to obtain a library card because our names didn’t match. Then again, if the only thing she was verifying was the address being the same, it wouldn’t matter that he is Leon and I am Sean because both of our addresses match.

When I do get mail, I throw it away. I don’t give a damn if Laurel Ford says I am a “guaranteed” winner of thousands of dollars if this fake key opens the treasure chest. I’m not driving around with fake keys cluttering my back seat. As for utility bills, by the grace of God, I married a woman who knows how to run the finances and was willing to run the finances. I have no utility bills. Neither of us do, since every single utility bill we have is paid online.

But she would not give in. She had to have multiple levels of identification because, apparently, people are wandering away with books and DVDs in a scheme hatched by using an old driver’s license with a former address to steal a copy of “Fifty Shades of Grey” they could have bought and had delivered to their front door in two days for less than $10.

And even if I, who has never spent a night in jail and only has three speeding tickets in 28 years of driving, did hatch a scheme like the one above, since they had my name on the license, they could have called the cops and had me charged. I’m not hard to find — even at my fake address. Then I would have my picture in the paper again — on the front page, forever labeled the great library book thief of Jones County, a scoundrel if ever one existed.

I couldn’t blame the young lady, it was certainly not her fault. It is library policy to demand two forms of identification with the same address on it.

But it sure is a stupid policy.

The nice young lady handed me a form to fill out so that I could drive 10 minutes home, dig through the trash bags in hopes of finding a Duluth Trading Post catalog I might have just recently thrown away, then drive 10 more minutes down the construction-zone hell that is 5th Avenue to the library in victory so that I could finally get a library card.

I took her forms and headed for the door.

“You can look for the book now and we will hold it for you,” she said.

I laughed.

Then ordered the book.

It arrived Wednesday.

Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.