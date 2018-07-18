Laurel to submit bid to host Dixie Youth World Series in 2020

You must login to view this post.'; } ?>

“Are you pretty optimistic we will get it?” Laurel City Council President Tony Thaxton asked Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer.

“We got this,” Ulmer replied.

Ulmer and department program coordinator Tim Barksdale were OK’d by the council to travel to Lumberton, N.C., and the Dixie Youth World Series, where Ulmer will officially submit Laurel’s bid to host the 2020 Dixie Youth World Series, which will be Aug. 4-17.

Ulmer said with Laurel’s history of hosting the event — three times in the past decade, including hosting all five world series in 2017 — and its past successes, he said Laurel is as good as a shoo-in.

“They love Laurel,” Ulmer said of Dixie Youth officials. “Hey, they know we do it right and they like coming here. Nobody does this like Laurel.”

Dixie Youth officials were in Laurel recently inspecting the Sportsplex and spent the night at Quality Inn, which, Ulmer said, has committed to 80 rooms over the event.

“They inspect the facility to make sure it has everything they need, from gates in front of the dugouts to working scoreboards,” Ulmer said. “They also go and inspect the recommended host hotel.”

The former Ramada Inn has had several owners over the past decade, but always found a way to fall into disrepair. It became a haven for illicit activities and the gross majority of comments about it on travel websites were awful — at best.

“They said they were going to do certain things and they didn’t,” Ulmer said of the previous owners.

New owners have refurbished the hotel and are in line possibly to be the host hotel for the World Series.

“Quality Inn has their standards they have to live up to and they are doing that,” Ulmer said.

During the upcoming series, Ulmer will get to make his pitch about the city, the facilities, what this event means to Laurel and highlight The City Beautiful, which has taken on national prominence following two high successful seasons of the Laurel-based “Home Town” on HGTV.

Laurel has hosted the World Series in 2009, 2013 and 2016. The event is routinely lauded by Dixie Youth Baseball officials.

Ulmer will be bidding on all five series, which will span over two weekends, just as it was in 2016.

“It was fun,” he said. “It was fun.”