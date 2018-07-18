STARVATION?

You must login to view this post.'; } ?>

Records show Sennes spent $3,434 on food from Chewy.com since March 21; JCSD refused July 11 food delivery

Mary Ellen Senne spent almost $3,500 on pet food in the last four months, including some pricey bags of prescription food for dogs and cats with specific ailments.

Records obtained from the pet-supply website Chewy.com show that Senne got regular shipments of food delivered to her property on Lyon Ranch Road during the three-month time period that the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Southern Cross Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of the United States were building a criminal case against her and her husband Col. David Senne.

Sheriff Alex Hodge and officials with SCAR and HSUS have said that some of the 89 animals that were found on the property called Wonderland in the Johnson Community were “malnourished” and said they were “suffering from neglect.” Many of the animals were “starved,” according to the affidavit from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigation that Judge Billie Graham read during the Sennes’ initial appearance in court.

But Chewy.com receipts show that Senne spent $3,434.43 on food deliveries between March 21 and July 11 — an average of $215 per week. That last order of $108.81 arrived on the Wednesday, when more than 50 people were on the property to help seize 55 dogs and 34 cats that were being housed in six structures on the property after the JCSD executed a search warrant there. The UPS delivery was turned away by deputies, according to Chewy.com records.

Senne’s order from June 1 shows that she received a 27.5-pound bag of Hill’s Prescription Diet Multicare Urinary Care dry dog food at a cost of $79.99 and an 8.5-pound bag of Hill’s Prescription Diet multicare Urinary Care dry cat food at a cost of $39.99.

The 42-pound bags of regular dog chow that she purchased cost $21.59 each, and she bought a dozen bags for a total of $259.08 on March 21. The 16-pound bags of Kit & Kaboodle cat food that she bought by the dozen cost $10.54 each. She also regularly purchased canned food for dogs and cats, including two cases of Hill’s Prescription Diet Multicare Urinary Care at a cost of $37.99 each on June 26. Nearly every order included a dozen 10-pound boxes of Milk Bone dog treats at a cost of $103.08.

Recently, Senne received a personal letter through the mail from Chewy.com that read, in part, “Thank you for being so pawesome! I had a great time talking to you the other day! Your personality was so amazing that I just had to write you! I wanted to thank you for being such a great part of the Chewy family. I hope Snowman and David the cat love their vet food!”

On the day of the search and seizure, HSUS rescue team vice president Sára Varsa said, “All animals should have access to adequate veterinary care and none should be forced to live in conditions like we have seen today.”

The organization has raised more than $4,000 using images of the seized animals to solicit donations. In addition, HSUS got a “generous donation” from the Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust to fund the supplies and care of the rescued animals. HSUS includes a number to text to make a quick $10 donation at the end of all of its press releases.

In a press conference on Monday, Heather Williams of SCAR said that Senne adopted some animals from SCAR that “had special needs” or “were not thriving in the shelter environment.” During an interview with the sheriff on the property during the seizure, Stacy Thrash of SCAR said there were “an undisclosed number of animals that were previous SCAR animals that we entrusted to this individual with long-term care and were horrified the day that we came at exactly what we saw.” She said the conditions showed “sheer neglect” and animals that were suffering from “emaciation.”

None of the animals that the media have been allowed to see have appeared to be starving. Some appeared to have skin conditions and matted fur, but it wasn’t known what condition they were in when they arrived in Senne’s care.

In addition to the dogs and cats that were seized, officials found 17 deceased animals on the property. All were in a freezer being prepared for burial “at the rainbow bridge” by a chapel that she had constructed on the property, Senne told reporters as she was being walked from jail to her initial appearance in court.

Senne, 67, was recognized for her work with animals while she and her husband David, also charged with animal abuse in this case, were living in Hattiesburg. An August 2004 article in the Hattiesburg American documented the opening of a pet memorial on the Longleaf Trace called Buddy’s Place, which features a rainbow bridge, fire hydrant, pet refreshing area and a memory wall.

She created it to honor pets that have died and are still living. The idea came to her one day as she was riding her bike and saw the manager of the Longleaf Trace mourning the loss of his 11-year-old Sheltie named Buddy, the Hattiesburg American reported.

Buddy’s Place is located on the trail at the gate of the University of Southern Mississippi, which is where Senne’s 71-year-old husband once served as a professor of military history. He is a Purple Heart recipient, oversaw the USM Junior ROTC program and he served as executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

They were each charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty — the maximum allowed for a first offense, according to Mississippi law — and released without having to post bond. One condition of their release is that they not be around animals, Judge Billie Graham said.

Their hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Jones County Justice Court. If found guilty, the maximum penalty they face is a $2,500 fine and six months in jail.