Walley takes reins of drug court

Dying To Live director has law degree, scheduled to start Aug. 1

•

Consuelo W. Walley has been appointed the new Drug Court Coordinator for the 18th Circuit Court District of Mississippi, Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson announced.

“Consuelo Walley brings to the Jones County Drug Court a unique combination of legal experience and a heartfelt commitment to help those with drug-related problems overcome past difficulties and live productive and rewarding lives,” Williamson said. “I am confident that, under her leadership, the drug court will achieve a new level of success. I am excited about what Consuelo brings to the drug court and this important position.”

Walley is a graduate of Jones County Junior College, the University of Mississippi and Mississippi College School of Law. Her undergraduate degree and her law degree involved extensive education in the areas of criminal justice, sociology, constitutional law and criminal law/procedure.

Since January 2018, Walley has served as director of Dying to Live Ministries, Inc. after having volunteered with the Dying to Live for almost 10 years.

In addition, she has served as curriculum coordinator and instructor for ZAC House Recovery Center and the Waltman House of Hope in Laurel since May 2017.

Walley will commence her duties on Aug. 1, Williamson said.

Walley replaces Charlotte Grayson, who resigned in November for health reasons.

“I am excited that she is taking my position,” Grayson said. “I think she is going to be awesome as my replacement because she is not only so knowledgable in the law procedures, but also caring and understanding of all people, including addicts and their families. She is a wonderful friend and person.

“I have always told everyone at drug court that I am willing to help if they need me, and that goes for her, too.”

The Jones County Drug Court is located in the previous Jones County Rest Home building near Ellisville by authority of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.