Flipping and flopping …

Once this is printed, we will be six weeks from the first full Saturday of the college football season and 40 days until the gridiron action kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 30. It can’t get here fast enough.

Mired in the dog days of summer with temps daily running in the triple digits, the thought of football returning also conjures up thoughts of cooler temps moving closer to returning as well.

I have written many times in this space, and also in the Leader-Call’s annual high school and college football preview magazine, about the playoffs in college football.

And, today, I am going to do the same thing.

Murph will likely flip his lid and blow a gasket when he reads this, but if he would sincerely ponder on what I write in this space today he might just come around and join me.

I was enthralled, as were the majority of all college football fans, when we finally got the College Football Playoff a few years back.

I have said that a six-team playoff or even an eight-team playoff would be better than the current four-team format. Well, I have flipped and flopped once again.

In every other major sport, college or professional, if you win your conference/division then you make the playoffs.

Why can’t it be that way in college football, too?

We are on the brink of having the best sport in the country split up because everyone is not included in the quest for making the playoff in its current format.

If you don’t think that is true, then name the last time that any team outside of the Power 5 conferences came close to making the CFP or the former BCS title game? Never.

Last year, Central Florida finished the regular season 12-0 and AAC champions, but couldn’t even crack the Top 10 in the final regular-season rankings. The Golden Knights went on to beat Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. Yes, it was the same Auburn that was the only team in the country to beat both Alabama and Georgia. You know, the two teams that played in the CFP title game.

There have been seasons when Utah, Boise State or others, have finished undefeated, but, like UCF, were nowhere close to having a shot at playing for the title.

So, let’s simplify it. You win your conference championship and you are automatically in the CFP. And with that we will expand the playoff to 16 teams.

Do not even start with the crap about the season is already long enough. For the teams that make it to the title game, they will have to play an additional two games more then they currently play.

In high school football in Mississippi, some teams that play for a state championship end up playing 16 games. In the NFL, they play a 16-game regular season and some teams that make the Super Bowl end up playing a total of 20 games, and that doesn’t include three preseason games.

Adding any more games to the college schedule isn’t going to hurt anyone. If 15-18-year-olds and 20-to-40-year-olds can do it, then so can the college kids.

With 10 conferences crowning champions each year, that leaves a spot for six at-large teams. The committee that currently decides the four-team playoff can pick those six at-large teams and then seed all 16 teams 1 through 16. Then No. 1 plays No. 16, No. 2 plays No. 14, No. 3 plays No. 15, etc. And the top eight seeded teams all play their first-round playoff games on their home turf.

The eight teams eliminated after the first round can then accept bowl bids. The four second-round games can be rotated through different bowls that are not currently involved in the current playoff rotation, while the semifinals and national title game remain the same way that it is currently done.

Yes, there would be some upsets every year in a playoff that features 16 teams, but there are upsets in all areas of sports, even in the playoffs. That’s another intriguing element that makes sports so much fun for spectators.

But the bottom line is that a 16-team playoff that includes all 10 conference champions actually makes everyone’s season something meaningful.

It means Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Toledo, Boise State and Central Florida (all conference champions last year) actually have a shot at playing for their sport’s biggest prize and not having to settle for just a conference title trophy and a bowl trophy.

It’s 2018 and it’s time that college football catches up with all of the other team sports out there and has a “real” playoff and not just one that includes teams from the Power-5 conferences.

And that, I am not going t0o flip or flop over … for now

Josh “The Guru” Nichols is former sports editor of the Leader-Call.