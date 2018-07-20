More bad news for NASCAR

You must login to view this post.'; //} ?>

More bad news was announced this week for NASCAR, as well as driver Martin Truex Jr.

Beginning next season, 5-hour ENERGY will no longer serve as one of Truex’s primary sponsors for the No. 78 Toyota for Furniture Row Racing. After being a primary sponsor for nearly a decade, the company is dissolving its NASCAR involvement completely.

This comes as a bit of a surprise when you consider the success Truex and his team have had the last few years. They already have a championship under their belt and could very well get a second this year. At the very least, Truex should certainly have a spot in the Final Four in the series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Despite this, 5-hour ENERGY is joining Target, Home Depot, Dollar General, Subway, UPS and other big brands that have decreased or entirely cut their involvement in NASCAR. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that Lowe’s announced it was ending its sponsorship of Jimmie Johnson and leaving the sport, as well. I haven’t been able to find a reason for 5-hour ENERGY’s decision other than it was a change of “business strategies.”

It’s discouraging to watch sponsors leave so close to one another, especially when so many have been longtime, big-name sponsors.

However, more news was announced this week that should give Truex reason to celebrate. He was announced the winner of the Best Driver category at the annual ESPY Awards. The fans voted for this award, I believe, and Truex won over Brittany Force (NHRA), Josef Newgarden (IndyCar) and last year’s winner Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1).

Previous NASCAR drivers who have won the award include Kyle Busch in 2016 and Kevin Harvick in 2015, as well as Jeff Gordon and Jimmie, who have each won the award four times.

Speaking of the ESPY Awards, Danica Patrick hosted the event for the first time.

I didn’t watch it, but from what I’ve read, it didn’t go well. The New York Post called her monologue “cringeworthy,” and a Twitter user said “just like her career,” Patrick’s jokes were “crashing and burning.”

Perhaps one of Patrick’s most well-received jokes leaned toward the political side of things.

“The Caps won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. And Alex Ovechkin couldn’t be any happier. I haven’t seen a Russian this pleased with Washington since, well, two days ago.”

USA Today listed the worst joke as the one poking fun at the national anthem controversy.

Patrick joked, “That’s right, we have to mention the elephant in the room. It’s time to talk about the national anthem controversy. (Cut to an image of Fergie). I don’t know what Fergie was thinking, either.”

Of course, the joke was one of the worst because it was deemed insensitive to serious issues like police brutality and race injustice but, let’s be real, Fergie’s performance was terrible so the joke is rather on point.

If you’re interested in watching Patrick’s monologue, you can find it online and decide for yourself whether her jokes were good, bad, distasteful or right on point. You’ll also be pleased to know she made fun of herself, and I give her props for that.

I hope you aren’t tired of discussing Truex yet because he also won again at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

Truex started from the pole and then won all three stages to defend his victory from last year’s event. Ryan Blaney finished second, followed by Brad Keselowski in third, Busch in fourth and Harvick in fifth.

Busch currently leads the standings, while Harvick, Truex, Joey Logano and Keselowski trail behind him.

There is more racing coming up this weekend.

Catch live coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday at 1 p.m. on NBCSN.

Jennifer Lowe is a NASCAR columnist. She lives in Ellisville.