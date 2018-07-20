Skate park plans on hold

You must login to view this post.'; //} ?>

Laurel’s anticipated skate park at Daphne Park on 10th Avenue will remain empty until the city can find a way to either pay for a project that far exceeded the budget or get more bids.

Only one bid was received on the project and it came in more than $230,000 over what the city had agreed to pay.

“We expected it to come in at about $150,000,” Magee said. “When we opened the only bid, it was $380,000. So we have to come up with some more money somewhere or not build a skate park.”

An agenda item that would have approved the park was deleted before the meeting began during the confirmation of the agenda.

Some work had begun on the park as part of the city’s “in-kind” work, but that will now stop.

Magee said he will work to try to find a grant to fund the park.

“We have a lot of people who like to skate,” Magee said. “And they are skating, they just don’t have any set place to skate.”

The city has been working on the project about 18 months, Magee said.

“We have everything but the money,” Magee said.